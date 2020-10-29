Meta Financial Group (CASH) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group (CASH), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meta Financial Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00, representing a 32.6% upside. In a report released today, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Meta Financial Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $96.21 million and net profit of $18.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a net profit of $29.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CASH in relation to earlier this year.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The company operates through the following business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services & Other. The Payments segment provides MPS, refund advantage, EPS, SCS, and other tax services. The Banking segment provides lending and retail bank services. The Corporate Services & Other segment provides investment portfolio, wholesale deposits and borrowings services. Meta Financial Group was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.