Meta Financial Group (CASH) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group (CASH), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Schiraldi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Schiraldi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Malvern Federal Bancorp, and Univest Of Pennsylvania.

Meta Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.75, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $33.00 price target.

Meta Financial Group’s market cap is currently $797.5M and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CASH in relation to earlier this year.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The company operates through the following business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services & Other. The Payments segment provides MPS, refund advantage, EPS, SCS, and other tax services. The Banking segment provides lending and retail bank services. The Corporate Services & Other segment provides investment portfolio, wholesale deposits and borrowings services. Meta Financial Group was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.