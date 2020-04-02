Mesoblast (MESO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Mesoblast (MESO) on March 30 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.3% and a 29.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Mesoblast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.89 and a one-year low of $3.13. Currently, Mesoblast has an average volume of 144K.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.