Mesoblast (MESO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. gave Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Mesoblast today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 42.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Mesoblast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.42, representing a 34.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Mesoblast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.21 million and GAAP net loss of $24.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.6 million.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

