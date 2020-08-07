Mesabi Shs (MSB) Gets a Buy Rating from Dawson James

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating on Mesabi Shs (MSB) on July 30 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.9% and a 37.6% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sorrento Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Anavex Life Sciences.

Mesabi Shs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Mesabi Shs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.14 million and net profit of $1.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.36 million and had a net profit of $4.91 million.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection of and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.