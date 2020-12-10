Mesa Air Group (MESA) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesa Air Group with a $8.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.65 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Mesa Air Group has an average volume of 852.8K.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.