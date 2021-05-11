Mesa Air Group (MESA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesa Air Group with a $13.80 average price target, a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Mesa Air Group’s market cap is currently $387.7M and has a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MESA in relation to earlier this year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.