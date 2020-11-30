Mesa Air Group (MESA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.2% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesa Air Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Mesa Air Group’s market cap is currently $221M and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.54.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

