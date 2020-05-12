Mesa Air Group (MESA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.01.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesa Air Group is a Hold with an average price target of $4.83, representing a 18.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Mesa Air Group’s market cap is currently $134.1M and has a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MESA in relation to earlier this year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.