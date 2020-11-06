Merus (MRUS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Merus (MRUS) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Merus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33.

Based on Merus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.06 million and GAAP net loss of $17.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRUS in relation to earlier this year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bi-specific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.