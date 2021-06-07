Merus (MRUS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Citigroup gave Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Merus today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.75, representing a 43.5% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

Merus’ market cap is currently $793.1M and has a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRUS in relation to earlier this year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bi-specific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.