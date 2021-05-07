Merus (MRUS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 3, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Merus (MRUS), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merus with a $28.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.27 and a one-year low of $10.18. Currently, Merus has an average volume of 120.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bi-specific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.