Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.66, close to its 52-week high of $9.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 39.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, which is a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $9.57 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, Mersana Therapeutics has an average volume of 426.5K.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.