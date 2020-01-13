Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mersana Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00, a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.65 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, Mersana Therapeutics has an average volume of 293.2K.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.