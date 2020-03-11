Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Wedbush gave Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 38.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mersana Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.50, a 64.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.57 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, Mersana Therapeutics has an average volume of 452.8K.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in oncology indications. Its product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and XMT-1536, which focuses on ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.