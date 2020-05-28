Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and H.C. Wainwright gave Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Robert W. Baird. Analyst Michael Ulz maintained a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 49.4% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.66 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, Mersana Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRSN in relation to earlier this year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

