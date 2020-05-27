Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Rubius Therapeutics, and MacroGenics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mersana Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.67, a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Mersana Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11K and GAAP net loss of $16.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.04 million and had a net profit of $21.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRSN in relation to earlier this year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

