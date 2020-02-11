Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mersana Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mersana Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.43 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.