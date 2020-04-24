Merrill Lynch’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report issued on April 20, Doug Leggate from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN), with a price target of $1.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Leggate is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 39.9% success rate. Leggate covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, California Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.06.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Southwestern Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $745 million and net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $307 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.