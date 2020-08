Merrill Lynch Upgrades VEREIT (VER) to Buy

Merrill Lynch analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgraded VEREIT (VER) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Dennerlein ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.2% and a 30.4% success rate. Dennerlein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Sabra Healthcare REIT, and Spirit Realty Capital.

VEREIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.18 and a one-year low of $3.56. Currently, VEREIT has an average volume of 12.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants. The Cole Capital segment engages in raising capital for and managing the affairs of certain non-traded real estate investment trusts. VEREIT was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.