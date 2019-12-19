Merrill Lynch Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) to Buy

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Ryskin upgraded Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryskin is ranked #4143 out of 5762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elanco Animal Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a one-year high of $35.46 and a one-year low of $25.25. Currently, Elanco Animal Health has an average volume of 3.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ELAN in relation to earlier this year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.