Merrill Lynch Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV)

In a report released today, Gary Bisbee from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Sell rating on Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.58.

Bisbee has an average return of 15.5% when recommending Servicemaster Global Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Bisbee is ranked #255 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Servicemaster Global Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.14.

Servicemaster Global Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.85B and has a P/E ratio of 38.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.09.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.