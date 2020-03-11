Merrill Lynch Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report issued on March 9, Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo (QRVO), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.27, representing a 34.4% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $122.37 and a one-year low of $58.52. Currently, Qorvo has an average volume of 2.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Ralph Quinsey, a Director at QRVO sold 109,774 shares for a total of $10,333,231.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products.

Read More on QRVO: