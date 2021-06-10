Merrill Lynch Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ASML Holding (ASML)

In a report released yesterday, Didier Scemama from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on ASML Holding (ASML), with a price target of $820.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $682.59, close to its 52-week high of $692.12.

Scemama has an average return of 20.9% when recommending ASML Holding.

According to TipRanks.com, Scemama is ranked #3046 out of 7545 analysts.

ASML Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $756.67.

Based on ASML Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.36 billion and net profit of $1.32 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.44 billion and had a net profit of $391 million.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands.