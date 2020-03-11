Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Sell Rating for ON Semi (ON)

Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Sell rating on ON Semi (ON) on March 9 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.89, close to its 52-week low of $15.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON Semi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.65, representing a 38.8% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

ON Semi’s market cap is currently $6.94B and has a P/E ratio of 33.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ON in relation to earlier this year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

