Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Sell Rating for iRobot (IRBT)

In a report released today, John Babcock from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on iRobot (IRBT), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.38, close to its 52-week high of $92.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Babcock is ranked #2398 out of 7017 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iRobot is a Hold with an average price target of $82.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $92.31 and a one-year low of $32.79. Currently, iRobot has an average volume of 622.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.