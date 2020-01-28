Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Sell Rating for F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released today, Tal Liani from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Sell rating on F5 Networks (FFIV), with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.89, close to its 52-week low of $121.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Liani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.4% success rate. Liani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, CommScope Holding, and Arista Networks.

F5 Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $150.18.

Based on F5 Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $98.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $131 million.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems.