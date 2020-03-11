Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Texas Instruments (TXN) on March 9 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Maxim Integrated.

Texas Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.56.

Based on Texas Instruments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.35 billion and net profit of $1.06 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.72 billion and had a net profit of $1.23 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year.

