Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Merrill Lynch analyst Shaun Kelley reiterated a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS) today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 48.2% success rate. Kelley covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Hotels, Wynn Resorts, and Boyd Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Las Vegas Sands with a $60.72 average price target, representing a 49.2% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Las Vegas Sands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.51 billion and net profit of $629 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.48 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $170 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore, and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao; Sands Cotai Central; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao; and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.