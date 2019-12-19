Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Church & Dwight (CHD)

Merrill Lynch analyst Olivia Tong maintained a Buy rating on Church & Dwight (CHD) today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Tong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Tong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly Clark, and Helen Of Troy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Church & Dwight is a Hold with an average price target of $72.25.

The company has a one-year high of $80.99 and a one-year low of $59.64. Currently, Church & Dwight has an average volume of 1.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, James Craigie, a Director at CHD sold 38,800 shares for a total of $2,704,360.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products.