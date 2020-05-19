Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bilibili (BILI)

In a report released today, Lei Zhang from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Bilibili (BILI), with a price target of $36.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is ranked #4927 out of 6594 analysts.

Bilibili has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.64, a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.10 and a one-year low of $13.23. Currently, Bilibili has an average volume of 5.62M.

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It is started as a content community inspired by anime, comics and games, or ACG, and has evolved into a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile game. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.