Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

In a report released yesterday, Curtis Nagle from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.65.

Nagle has an average return of 16.2% when recommending Bed Bath & Beyond.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is ranked #4268 out of 5788 analysts.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $38.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $24.35 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands.