Merrill Lynch Remains a Hold on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

Merrill Lynch analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained a Hold rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Poonawala is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 45.2% success rate. Poonawala covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Prosperity Bancshares.

Toronto Dominion Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.78, a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.55 and a one-year low of $33.74. Currently, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average volume of 2.82M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.