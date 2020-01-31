Merrill Lynch Remains a Hold on Hershey Co (HSY)

In a report released today, Bryan Spillane from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co (HSY), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.27, close to its 52-week high of $162.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Spillane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Spillane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Campbell Soup, Kraft Heinz, and Coca-Cola.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hershey Co with a $152.00 average price target, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $162.20 and a one-year low of $104.19. Currently, Hershey Co has an average volume of 768.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HSY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Hershey Co. engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. It operates through the North America; and International and Other geographical segments.