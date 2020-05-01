Merrill Lynch Reiterates a Hold Rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

In a report released today, Elizabeth Lane Suzuki from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Suzuki is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Suzuki covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Home Depot, and AutoZone.

Floor & Decor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.19, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.62 and a one-year low of $24.37. Currently, Floor & Decor Holdings has an average volume of 1.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FND in relation to earlier this year.

Floor & Decor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.19, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.