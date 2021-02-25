Merrill Lynch Reiterates a Buy Rating on Entergy (ETR)

Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith reiterated a Buy rating on Entergy (ETR) today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Ormat Technologies, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Entergy with a $111.38 average price target.

Entergy’s market cap is currently $18.01B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The All Other segment comprises parent company, Entergy Corporation, and Other business activity. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

