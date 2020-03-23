Merrill Lynch Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Carrier maintained a Buy rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.45, close to its 52-week low of $66.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtus Investment Partners with a $108.50 average price target, implying a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Virtus Investment Partners’ market cap is currently $523M and has a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.