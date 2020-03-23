Merrill Lynch Maintains a Sell Rating on Artisan Partners (APAM)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Carrier maintained a Sell rating on Artisan Partners (APAM) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.68, close to its 52-week low of $17.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Artisan Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.17.

Based on Artisan Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $39.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.53 million.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc. operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services primarily to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.