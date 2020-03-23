Merrill Lynch Maintains a Hold Rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Jason Gerberry from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.30, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.9% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.16 and a one-year low of $10.80. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 945.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AERI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.