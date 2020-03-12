Merrill Lynch Maintains a Buy Rating on Tapestry (TPR)

Merrill Lynch analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry (TPR) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.57, close to its 52-week low of $17.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 50.5% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom, and L Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tapestry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.31.

The company has a one-year high of $36.06 and a one-year low of $17.36. Currently, Tapestry has an average volume of 4.16M.

Tapestry, Inc. engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate.