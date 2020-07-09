Merrill Lynch Maintains a Buy Rating on Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Robert Ohmes from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Costco (COST), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $325.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ohmes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Ohmes covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $331.85 average price target, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Costco’s market cap is currently $139.7B and has a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

