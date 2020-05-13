Merrill Lynch Keeps Their Sell Rating on Stericycle (SRCL)

In a report released today, Gary Bisbee from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Sell rating on Stericycle (SRCL), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bisbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 67.8% success rate. Bisbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Thomson Reuters, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stericycle with a $68.00 average price target.

Based on Stericycle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $785 million and GAAP net loss of $20.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $830 million and had a GAAP net loss of $37.8 million.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory. The International RCS segment includes patient transport services. The Domestic Communication and Related Services segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns, and quality audits. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.