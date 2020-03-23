Merrill Lynch Keeps Their Hold Rating on Invesco (IVZ)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Carrier maintained a Hold rating on Invesco (IVZ) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.02, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

Invesco has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.45, implying a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Invesco’s market cap is currently $3.88B and has a P/E ratio of 6.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.39.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.