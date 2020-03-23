Merrill Lynch Keeps Their Hold Rating on Alkermes (ALKS)

Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Gerberry maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes (ALKS) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.11, close to its 52-week low of $11.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.9% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.75.

The company has a one-year high of $37.75 and a one-year low of $11.98. Currently, Alkermes has an average volume of 1.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALKS in relation to earlier this year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.