Merrill Lynch Keeps Their Buy Rating on Halliburton (HAL)

In a report released today, Chase Mulvehill from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton (HAL), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulvehill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 54.1% success rate. Mulvehill covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Core Laboratories, and Forum Energy Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halliburton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.57, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.71 and a one-year low of $16.97. Currently, Halliburton has an average volume of 11.02M.

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments.