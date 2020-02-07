Merrill Lynch Keeps Their Buy Rating on General Electric (GE)

In a report released today, Andrew Obin from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on General Electric (GE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.01, close to its 52-week high of $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Obin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Obin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Parker Hannifin, and Flowserve.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.96, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on General Electric’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.24 billion and net profit of $729 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.28 billion and had a net profit of $761 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GE: