Merrill Lynch Keeps a Hold Rating on AllianceBernstein (AB)

In a report released today, Michael Carrier from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on AllianceBernstein (AB), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AllianceBernstein with a $35.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.07 and a one-year low of $13.24. Currently, AllianceBernstein has an average volume of 722.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AB in relation to earlier this year.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.