Merrill Lynch Keeps a Buy Rating on Target (TGT)

Merrill Lynch analyst Robert Ohmes reiterated a Buy rating on Target (TGT) yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.45.

Ohmes has an average return of 1.5% when recommending Target.

According to TipRanks.com, Ohmes is ranked #1777 out of 5843 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Target with a $138.24 average price target, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $130.24 and a one-year low of $67.17. Currently, Target has an average volume of 4.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.