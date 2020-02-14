Merrill Lynch Keeps a Buy Rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Jalonen reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.26, close to its 52-week high of $20.07.

Jalonen has an average return of 5.5% when recommending Barrick Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Jalonen is ranked #5165 out of 5913 analysts.

Barrick Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.94, implying a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.07 and a one-year low of $11.65. Currently, Barrick Gold has an average volume of 10.11M.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama.

