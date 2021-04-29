Merrill Lynch Believes Parker Hannifin (PH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Andrew Obin from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin (PH), with a price target of $385.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $310.79, close to its 52-week high of $323.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Obin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Obin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trane Technologies, Carrier Global, and Colfax.

Parker Hannifin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $344.30.

Parker Hannifin’s market cap is currently $41.17B and has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PH in relation to earlier this year.

Ohio-based Parker-Hannifin Corp. manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems. The company provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.

